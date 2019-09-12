|
Joseph P. Cangeme, age 70, passed away at his home in North Easton, on Monday, September 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after losing his battle with a lengthy illness. Born in Boston, August 19, 1949, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Cannatella) Cangeme. He was the loving husband to Jane M. (Bradley) Cangeme, to whom he married almost 25 years ago in the former St. Mark's Episcopal Church in North Easton. Joseph was a finish carpenter and millwork specialist for most of his life. Prior to his retirement he worked as an install manager for several Home Depot locations. He just recently retired as a Millwork sales associate for Hingham lumber company after 10 years of dedicated workmanship. Joseph enjoyed playing golf at many local golf courses. He also enjoyed target shooting with his friends and was a member of the Taunton Rifle and Pistol Club. Joseph was an avid corvette owner and loved spending time with his family, especially his wife Jane. Another one of his many enjoyments was vacationing to Aruba with his wife Jane. During these vacations, Joseph really enjoyed singing karaoke and having a good time with friends. In addition to his loving wife Jane, Joseph is survived by his brother, Alfred Cangeme and wife Estelle of Tucson, Arizona; and his sister, Maria Hannaford and husband David of Sharon. Joseph is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., North Easton, on Friday, September 6, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Saturday, September 7, at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main St., North Easton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit Southeastfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in memory of Joseph to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or www.dana-farber.org/gift.
Published in Journal News Independent from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019