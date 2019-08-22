Home

Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
East Bridgewater United Methodist Church
54 North Central St.
East Bridgewater, MA
View Map
Joseph W. Markowicz


1940 - 2019
Joseph W. Markowicz, 78, of East Bridgewater, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, after a period of failing health. He was the loving husband of Sheryl L. (Hauf) Markowicz. Joseph was born October 10, 1940, in Norwood, to the late Walter and Frances Markowicz. He was a graduate of Norwood High School, Class of 1958. Joseph worked for the East Bridgewater Police Department for 25 years retiring as a Sergeant. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family. Some of his interests were metal detecting, bird watching and gardening. Joseph loved to fish. He was also involved in the process of Lepidopterology. Some of his specimens were prepared by him for Harvard University and clients as far as England. He was a member of the Hanson Rod & Gun Club and the Carver Sportsmens Club. He is survived by his loving wife, Sheryl L. (Hauf) Markowicz; his children, Michael Markowicz and his wife Paula, Laura Markowicz and her husband Vincent Toscano, Lisa Benoit and her husband David, Theresa Kempner and her husband Adam, Laura Duffy and her husband Craig, Glenn Terrell II, Michael Terrell and his fiance Emily Robichau; his grandchildren, Deliah, Andrew, Emily, Benjamin, Abram, Joseph, Sunny, Spencer, and Kris; his sister, Anna Robertson and her late husband Sterling. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. He was the husband of the late Catherine H. Enos, the stepfather of the late Amy Terrell and brother of the late Paul Markowicz. All are cordially invited to the East Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 54 North Central St., East Bridgewater on Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. Visiting hours will be held in the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Friday from 4-8 p.m. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019
