Josephine (Grodecki) Rudnicki, 94, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Signature Health Care Hospital in Brockton. She was the wife of the late Bronislaw Rudnicki. Born November 24, 1925 in Poland, daughter of the late Piotr and Petronela Grodecki. She came to the United States on July 4, 1959. For years she attended Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church in Brockton until it closed then attended St. Ann's Church in West Bridgewater. She worked for Components in West Bridgewater for a number of years. Her family was very dear to her and she loved getting together for family functions. She loved gardening and her flowers. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Frederick and Deborah, and John and Barbara of West Bridgewater. She was Babcia to her grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Kevin and Jeffrey. Also to her great-grandchildren Michaela, Courtney, Michael, Harley, Cooper and Blake Rudnicki and David McCarthy and great-great-grandson, Quincy McCarthy. She is also survived by sister-in-law's Helena Grodecki of Brockton, Anna Grodecki of Poland and Janina Rudnicki of Webster and many nieces and nephews in Massachusetts and Poland. She was predeceased by her brothers Bronislaw and Tadeusz. A private family funeral was held.
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020