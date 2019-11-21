|
|
Joy L. (Anderson) Hohengasser, 65, of West Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was the wife of Ernest J. Hohengasser; and mother of Jill A. McDaniel, Erik J. Hohengasser and Jennifer L. Anderson. Calling hours at the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church to which she belonged on Saturday at 10 a.m., The Fellowship, 604 Foundry St., Easton. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019