Judith A. (Machini) Barry, age 80, of Mansfield, formerly of North Easton, died peacefully, on June 21, 2019, at Rhode Island Hospital. Judy was the loving wife of the late John J. Barry Jr. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Domenic J. and Ann (Sheehan) Machini. Judy was a graduate of Brockton High School and for over 30 years was employed as an office manager in the mental health industry. Judy, who was funny, smart and outgoing, loved nothing more than spending time with her family and close friends. She was an avid gardener and home decorator; a passionate follower of local, national and world events; a devoted fan of both professional and college football; and a lover of animals. Judy also enjoyed Caribbean cruises and her trips to Maine and throughout all New England. Judy is survived by her children, Peter, Sean and Colleen Barry; and her grandson, John J. Barry. She was the sister of the late John J. "Butch" Machini. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 8, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, North Easton. A private burial will be held Tuesday, July 9, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Please consider donations in Judy's name to the , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 or the New England Chapter of , 1208 VFW Parkway, Suite 301, West Roxbury, MA 02132. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from June 28 to July 5, 2019