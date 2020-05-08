|
|
Judith Ames Migliorini, age 80, of West Bridgewater passed away May 2, 2020 after a brief illness. Judy was a devoted mother and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Judy lived in West Bridgewater her entire life and was a 1957 graduate of West Bridgewater High School. She proudly worked at the Brockton VA Medical Center as a dietetic technician for over 21 years. Judy adored spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she spoiled greatly. Judy enjoyed hosting all of the family celebrations during the holidays. cooking elaborate meals and decorating to instill joy. Judy also loved gardening. Her colorful flower and bountiful vegetable gardens were exquisite and always blooming. Judy was an active and dedicated member of the First Church of West Bridgewater for over 60 years. Anyone who met Judy knew she truly loved the mission of the Church, its events, and the social support it brought to all parishioners. Judy is predeceased by her parents James and Anna Ames, as well as her two sisters, Susan Anderson and Phoebe Gilman. Judy is survived by her son Scott Ames of West Bridgewater and his wife Lynne; her daughter Cathy Bradshaw of Plymouth and her husband Al; and her son Peter Migliorini of Schenectady, NY. Judy is also survived by her five grandchildren: Amy Bradshaw and her fianc Michael Robertson; Justin Bradshaw and his wife Danielle; Hannah Bradshaw, Emily Ames, and Eric Ames; as well as her two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Bradshaw and Eleanor Robertson. Judy also leaves behind her lifelong friend of over 60 years, Elaine Bowyer. She also is survived by her brother Jimmy Ames of West Bridgewater and his wife Carolyn. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews including the daughters of Susan Anderson, the sister she referred to as her best friend and soulmate. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorial contributions to the First Church of West Bridgewater at 29 Howard Street West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Due to COVID regulations, services will be private. To print obituary or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from May 8 to May 17, 2020