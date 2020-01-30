|
Judith G. (Roberts) Bissett, 81, a resident of Easton for 66 years, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Medical Center after a period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Richard P. Bissett. Born in Long Island, NY., a daughter of the late George and Helen Roberts she was raised and educated in New York and moved to Massachusetts to start a family with her late husband Richard. Judy was a registered nurse at Brockton Hospital for 55 years and loved her career and friends. She especially enjoyed her cape place, the beach, traveling here and abroad, reading, theatre and luncheon with friends. She especially enjoyed luncheons with friends. She especially enjoyed her granddog Yokon. Judith is survived by two children, Nancy Hamilton and her husband William of Easton, Stephen Bissett and his wife Stella of Utah; a brother, Richard Roberts and his wife Kathy of NY.; three grandchildren, James of Mansfield, Nicholas of Easton and Tyler of Utah; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton. The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Covenant Congregational Church of North Easton, 204 Center Street, North Easton. Interment will follow in Furnace Village Cemetery, Easton. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
