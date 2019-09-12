Home

Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
35 Spring Street
East Bridgewater, MA 02333
(508) 378-4826
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
35 Spring Street
East Bridgewater, MA 02333

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
35 Spring Street
East Bridgewater, MA 02333

Julanne Mary (Ortenzi) Joubert, born and raised in East Bridgewater, passed away surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was 54. She fought a courageous battle against terminal illness and now she can rest peacefully. She is survived by her mother, Patty Ortenzi; her husband, James M. Joubert; and her loving daughter, Kaitlyn Joubert. She was the daughter of the late Richard Ortenzi. Julanne was a mother figure to many and will be missed tremendously. She was a graduate of East Bridgewater High School, Class of 1983, and received her associate's degree in Computer Science from Mount Ida College in 1985, Newton. Julanne had always been an active member in the community of East Bridgewater and the loyal employee of Navitor, Inc., for 28 years. Julanne's greatest treasure was her family and she dedicated her life to them. She took pleasure in the small things. She was passionate about gardening and especially loved watching hummingbirds feed and flutter around her yard. Julanne also loved the beauty of the ocean and enjoyed fishing and clamming with her family. She had a beautiful soul and will always be tenderly loved and sincerely missed. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring St., East Bridgewater, on Friday, September 13, for visiting hours from 5-7 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019
