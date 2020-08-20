Julia A. (Bailey) Gerstley, 86, formerly of East Bridgewater, died peacefully on August 18, 2020, in the Bridgewater Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis Gerstley. She is survived by her loving stepdaughter, Sandra Rogers of East Bridgewater, and step-grandchildren, Walter Brown of Bridgewater and Wanda Sloan of East Bridgewater. She was predeceased by her brother, David Bodge, and her stepson, Herbert Gerstley. Born in Norwood in 1934, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Toini Bailey. She was truly accomplished at crocheting and had made many beautiful afghans and blankets, that she happily shared with family and friends. Julia was a kind and gentle soul, who was loved by her family and all who knew her; her memory will remain close in the hearts of all those that cherished her. A special thanks to the staff of the Bridgewater Nursing Home and to Season Hospice for all their comfort and support. By request all services will be private. For online condolences and directions please visit ww.blanchardfc.com
.