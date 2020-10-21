Karen M. (Nickerson) DeBenedictis, of East Bridgewater, died on October, 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Karen grew up in Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School, class of 1978. After high school, she attended Brockton Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1981. She was a 30-year employee in the emergency department at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. Towards the end of her career, she worked part-time in the pain clinic and presurgical testing. Karen was well respected and a recipient of the 2013 Boston Globe "Salute to Nurses" as chosen by her peers. Karen married the love of her life and best friend, Marc DeBenedictis with whom shared a love of music, concerts, travel and finding new dining spots. She was an avid Boston sports fan. Karen was the loving mother to two wonderful boys, Dean T. DeBenedictis and Brett M. DeBenedictis, recently decorating Dean's farmhouse and traveling as a family to Aruba. Karen was happiest enjoying sunsets and boating at their home on Lake Winnipesaukee with friends Kris and Kerri. She looked forward to her outings with childhood girlfriends Cindy, Robin and Kathy. Home decorating and researching new things to do were her passion. It was her devout optimism that drove her to keep up the fight. Karen was the loving daughter of the late Kathleen F. Nickerson of Stoughton and the late Thomas L Nickerson of Brockton; and the sister of Paul A. Nickerson of Brockton, Michael T. Nickerson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Sue Ellen Nickerson of Taunton. She leaves behind brother-in-law Robert DeBenedictis and his late wife Ginny and Michael DeBenedictis and his wife Cheryl; close nieces and nephews, Beau DeBenedictis and Sonya Barbosa, Dana DeBenedictis, Cori DeBenedictis-Perez and husband Chris Perez, Kayla DeBenedictis and Brendan Schuler. Karen was blessed with amazing physicians, Dr. Young Bae Kim, N.P. Grace DaCunha and Dr. Tamara Vesel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tufts Medical Center. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul in St. John Church, 210 Central Street, East Bridgewater, on Friday at 1 p.m. with COVID-19 restrictions. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main Street (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.



