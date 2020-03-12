|
Katherine A. (Reardon) Bird, age 90, a resident of West Bridgewater for over 65 years, died March 9, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. Katherine was the loving wife of the late Walter B. Bird. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Agnes (Robinson) Reardon. She was a 1947 graduate of Brockton High School and was a longtime member of its reunion committee. For over 30 years, Katherine worked at Goddard Hospital in Stoughton. Katherine was a member of the Red Hat Society, 20th Century Catholic Women's Club and longtime member of the "Club Girls". She was an active communicant of Holy Cross Church and longtime member of the choir. She enjoyed time at the beach, was a sports fan and avid Patriots fan. Time spent with her children and grandchildren was most important to her. Katherine was the mother of Ellen McInnis of West Bridgewater, Laurence Bird and his wife Kelly of Houston, Texas, Jeffrey Bird and his wife Lisa of Brockton and Wendy MacCormack and her husband Gregory; grandmother of Amy Mulligan, Kerry, Matthew, Caitlin and Megan Bird, Rebecca McInnis and Stephen MacCormack and great-grandmother of Jackson and Colton Mulligan. She is also survived by a nephew, John Fay; nieces, Kathleen Slye and Maureen Buckley; and several great-nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. She was the sister of the late Mary Fay. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Friday, 4-8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Saturday at 8:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Easton, at 9:30 a.m., followed by burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Please consider donations in her name to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, and Memphis, TN 38101-9908. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020