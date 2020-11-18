1/1
Kathleen A. Andrews
{ "" }
Kathleen A. Andrews (also referred to as Kathy, Nana and Banna), age 70, of West Bridgewater, died unexpectedly November 16, 2020, at Boston Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was the devoted wife of Richard A. Andrews for over fifty years. She was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Franklin and Catherine (McCarthy) Austin. A 1968 graduate of Brockton High School, Kathy had lived in West Bridgewater since 1982. She was a childcare provider in her home for over forty years. Kathy was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St. Ann's Church in West Bridgewater, working several years at the bingo at St. Patrick's Church, Brockton. She also had several hobbies including reading, knitting, crosswords, puzzles - but nothing meant more to her than time spent with her husband, children and grandchildren. Kathy was the loving mother of Richard Andrews and his wife Eva; Shannon (Andrews) Flint; and Tracy Altrich and her husband David, all of West Bridgewater. She leaves behind eight adoring grandchildren, Eddie, Ricky and Lilly Andrews; Stephanie and Nicholas Flint; Erik Bagen; and Austin and Summer Altrich. She was the sister of Mary Ellen Rudolph of Wisconsin and Robert Austin of Bridgewater. Kathy will be remembered by all who knew her as a selfless, caring, faithful woman who never failed to express her love to others. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Route 123) on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass at St. Ann's Church, West Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Route 28, West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Kathy's name to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Attn: Gift Services. In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing (no physical contact) observed. There is a maximum of forty people allowed in the funeral home at any one time. For online condolences and directions, please visit conleyfunderalhome.com or visit Conley Funeral & Cremation Service on Facebook.

Published in Journal-News Independent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Send Flowers
