Kathleen L. (Walsh) Cram, of South Easton, and it is with great sadness that the family announces Kathleen's unexpected passing on Monday, July 29 2019, at the age of 74. Born on December 6, 1944 to the late Evelyn (Gillis) Brosseau and Charles H. Walsh. Kathy spent the first 28 years of her life in Randolph. In 1968 she moved to Easton and has been a committed and long-time resident ever since. Kathy was a parishioner of the Holy Cross Church in South Easton. She taught baton twirling for several years and really enjoyed working with children. Prior to her early retirement, Kathy was employed for the former New England Telephone Company. She also hosted foreign exchange students through Stonehill College, which became second family to her. Kathy was a tireless and selfless volunteer. She fully loved animals and people alike and had even fostered a Helping Hands monkey (for the disabled), namely CJ, amongst having many fur-babies through the years. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Kathy loved spending time with her beloved family especially her grandchildren. Kathy will forever be remembered by her loving daughter; Heather Melendez and husband Luis of Middleboro: her cherished son; Kevin DeMita and wife Deb of Milford, N.H: her best friend since childhood; Carol Staiti: also her former husband; Edward Cram: her 3 brothers; Richard Walsh, Charles Walsh and and Steven Walsh and her 2 sisters; Marilyn Norton and Susan Simeone. She is also survived by her 3 wonderful grandchildren; Daniel DeMita, Cheyanne and Nicholas Melendez, many nieces and nephews, great-niece's and nephew's. Visiting hours held in the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., Easton, MA 02356, on Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 4 - 6 p.m. followed by a service in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Kathy's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham , MA 02452 or to a . For directions or to leave and online condolence, please visit www.Southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019