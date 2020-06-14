Kathleen L. (Jezard) Maher, age 65, of Brockton, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. after a lengthy illness. Kathy grew up in East Bridgewater and is the loving daughter of Phyllis (O'Connor) Jezard of East Bridgewater and the late Jack F. Jezard. She was a graduate of East Bridgewater High School, Class of 1972 and married her high school sweetheart Stephen F. Maher on January 6, 1973. They settled in Brockton where they raised their four children. Kathleen was the loving mother of Heather and her husband Daniel Martin of Abington, Shannon and her husband Jeff Whitehead of Assonet, Stephen and Bethannie Maher of S.C., and Michael and Tiffany Maher of S.C. Kathleen attended St Luke's School of Nursing and was a longtime CNA for various nursing homes in and around Brockton. Kathleen was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease at around age 20 which caused her to have a stroke when she was 40 years old. Five years later, her kidneys failed and her unwavering husband was a 98% donor match. Kathleen and Stephen were the first spousal kidney transplant at Mass General Hospital. Despite many obstacles that Kathy faced, she would put on a smile and say she was always "100%". Stephen and Kathy own a red and white 55 Chevy which was aka "Kathys car". Kathy's favorite pastimes included gardening, watching cooking shows, waiting at the finish line at local road races, attending car shows, and most importantly enjoyed 27 cruises. Kathy was the proud "Grammy" of Courtney and Nicholas Celidonio, Kayleigh and Ashleigh Whitehead, Stephen Maher III, and Jenna, Ryan, and Jack Maher. Kathleen was the loving sister of Jane Jezard of Centerville, Michael Jezard and his wife Mary of Fla, Steven Jezard and his wife Debra of East Bridgewater, and Jackie Edwards and her husband Thomas of Hanson. Kathleen was also survived by many nieces and nephews. All services have already been held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen's Memory may be sent to Polycystic Kidney Foundation by mail: PKD Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187. For online guest book please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News Independent from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.