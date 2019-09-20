Home

Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Burial
Following Services
Central Cemetery
East Bridgewater., MA
Kenneth A. Longueil


1931 - 2019
Kenneth A. Longueil Obituary
Kenneth Arthur Longueil, 88, of East Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was the husband of the late Priscilla (Wentworth) Longueil. Kenneth was born May 25, 1931, in Boston. He was the son of the late Dorothy Crompton and Kenneth A. Longueil. Ken graduated from Randolph High School before serving in the Army during the Korean War. Throughout his career in the dairy industry, he worked for HP Hood and Hornstra Farms. Brother to George Crompton, Ellen Crompton and Jane Bachmann, Ken is survived by his three children, Kevin and his late wife Cathy of Middleboro, Kimberly Delphia and her husband Jerry of Chesapeake, Va., and Jeffrey and his wife Maura of Hanover. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Ken enjoyed tennis and ballroom dancing with his wife, spending time with friends, and long walks. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, September 23, in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019
