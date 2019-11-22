|
Kenneth L. Mattson of Bridgewater died in his home November 18, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born in Boston, the son of the late Gertrude (Maier) Holmes and Edward Mattson. Ken was raised and educated in Boston, graduating from the Boston Trade School. He had been living in Bridgewater for 44 years, where he moved from Randolph and Whitman. Kenneth loved to tinker with anything and was the "Jack of all Trades". He was a proud Air Force veteran. Beloved husband 41 years of the late Janet M. (Freeman) Mattson, he was the devoted brother of Allen H. Mattson of Buzzards Bay, Edward Carkin of Calif., and the late Lester Carkin and John Mattson; uncle of Christine Hebert, David Mattson (both of East Taunton), Robert Mattson (Fort Polk, La.), and Deborah Carkin (Foxboro); several great-nieces and nephews; and a great great-niece. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Tuesday, November 26, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Monday, November 25, from 5-7 p.m. Burial will follow the Mass in Cedar Knoll Cemetery, East Taunton. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019