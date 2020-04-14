|
|
Kevin P. McCree, 68, of Mansfield passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Charlwell House Nursing Home in Norwood. He succumbed to COVID-19 after a longstanding battle with Early Onset Alzheimers Disease. He was the beloved husband of his devoted wife, Alicia Valentn-McCree. Born in Cambridge on November 10, 1951, he was the son of the late Corrine C. (Greene) McCree, his beloved mother who was honored by the City of Cambridge, and Ramon W. McCree, his beloved father. He grew up in Cambridge and was educated in the Cambridge public schools. He furthered his studies and graduated with an Economics degree from UMass. He loved learning and read extensively, especially about colonialism and slavery, civil rights, and Native American history. He loved traveling and his sales job in business and marketing research required him to make frequent trips across Europe and Canada. His favorite places to visit were London and Scotland. He delighted in bringing his young family presents from his travels and sharing what he learned about British culture with them. Kevin couldnt help but take in every stray cat he came across. His pets were very dear to him, and he instilled that same love into his children. He was a great dancer who loved jazz and classical music, especially Wagner, Tchaikovsky, and Miles Davis, to name a few. His favorite quote was, "Holding onto a teardrop of sun in the mouth of the night," a lyric from the jazz song, "Nothing Will Be as it Was." He also loved going down to the Cape with his family to swim and picnic at the beach and bike along the canal. He was passionate, charismatic, had a great sense of humor, and loved his family. He was especially fond of his three late aunts, Hazel, Dorothy and Carolyn McCree who fondly nicknamed him "the Tiger." He is survived by his son Jonny (Willis) McCree of Chico, California; four children with his wife, Olivia C., Sonya I., Maya A., and Kevin P. McCree, II.; his brother, Peter R. McCree and his wife Lydia Gonzalez; his three sisters, Karen, Robin and Jocelyn McCree; four grandchildren, several uncles and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and missed by many other friends and family. Kevins wish to be cremated was granted and a memorial service will be planned after the coronavirus emergency has subsided. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in his name to the and/or any non-profit organization of your choice that is helping the victims of the coronavirus. Rest in peace, my love. You held onto that teardrop of sun as long as you could. For additional information please email [email protected] yahoo.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020