Laura Rose (Ulianelli) Peters, 93, of West Bridgewater for most of her life, passed away March 28, 2020. Native of Brockton, she was retired from shoe manufacturing. Laura most loved her family, enjoyed her daily walks and volunteered at St. Ann's Bingo on Thursdays. She was the wife of the late Herbert Peters; beloved mother of Herbert J. "Benny" and his wife Ethel "Chick" Peters of Uxbridge, Maze Peters of Provincetown, Trudy and her husband Jack Duggan of Brockton, and John and his wife Rosemary Peters of Carver; loving grandmother of James and his wife Julie Peters, Kellie Perry, Dianne Toomey, Tina Perry and Alexandra Owens; dear great-grandmother of Alicia Perry, Erin and Meghan Peters and Stella Rae Owens; and great great-grandmother of Christopher and Laura Miller. After a private family funeral Laura's life will be celebrated in the future.
Published in Journal News Independent from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020