Leon E. Hill, 83, a resident of Easton for the past 40 years, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Blue Hills Health & Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. He was the loving husband of Barbara J. (Harden) Hill for 54 years. Born in Newport City, Vermont, a son of the late Elbur R. and Winifred R. (Sisco) Hill, he was a graduate of Lyndonville Institute. A veteran of the us Air Force he served as an A/2C during peacetime and was honorably discharged. He graduated Bishops University in Canada and was employed as an engineer in the Medical Industry. A member of the Toastmasters he was an avid golfer and enjoyed his cats and dogs. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by a sister Shirley Yetter of Ontario, Canada. He was also the brother of the late Fred Hill, Elbur Hill and Ruth Hill. Funeral services are private. For condolences please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019