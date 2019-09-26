|
Linda (Ambrose) Mehegan-Bouldry, quietly passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at age 72. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of Albert and Madeline (Guay) Ambrose. When Linda was a child, her family moved to East Bridgewater. After graduating from East Bridgewater High School, Linda went on to become a registered nurse, graduating from Catherine LaBoure School of Nursing at Carney Hospital in Dorchester. Her career in the medical field found her working in a private doctor's office, as an operating nurse in a hospital, and finally working as a supervising head nurse of the O.R. for South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Linda enlisted in the Air Force achieving the rank of Major and was stationed at a military hospital in Germany. Linda was member of the Green Harbor Yacht Club and was an enthusiastic member of the Book Club. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Mehegan, and husband, Russell "Russ" Bouldry, as well as her older sister, Sandra E. Martig of Mashpee. Linda is survived by her younger brother, Albert "Albie" Ambrose of Florida; as well as many cousins from Maine. She leaves behind several close friends including, Ms. Jen Cohen, Joe and Debbie Deady, Kathryn Sardella; a stepson, Ryan Bouldry; and her beloved dog, Lucy. Visiting hours will be held at MacDonald Funeral Home in Marshfield on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by funeral service at that time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a veteran's organization of your choice. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019