Lorraine L. Dellelo, 70, a resident of Easton for the past 44 years, passed away at home on October 24, 2020, under the care of her husband, after a long illness. She was the loving wife of Stephen A. Dellelo for 47 years. Born in Boston, a daughter of the late John E. and Lucy (Alphonso) Kenney, she was raised in Stoughton and was a 1968 graduate of Stoughton High School. Lorraine continued her education at Bridgewater State College where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Education. Lorraine was a dedicated science Teacher for 31 years in the Whitman-Hanson School System, retiring in 2003, and was a member of both the Massachusetts and National Teachers Associations. A devoted mother, she was also an avid animal enthusiast, caring for many family cats, dogs and rabbits over the years. Beyond her passion for animals, Lorraine loved spending time at the beach most notably near her summer home in Harwich Port, MA. In addition to her husband Stephen, she is survived by her two children, Jennifer Boerema and her husband Todd of Davenport, Iowa, and Matthew Dellelo and his wife Sheila of Hingham; two brothers, Larry Kenney of Lakeville and Kevin Kenney of Dagsboro, DE.; grandmother of Eleanor, Annika, Shane, Hugh and Brett. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass requiring mask and social distancing, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., in Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase St., Easton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraines memory may be sent to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home, Easton. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
.