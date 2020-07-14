Louis D'Agresto

Louis "Luigi" D'Agresto, of Bridgewater and Taunton, and a former longtime resident of Arlington, passed away on July 6th, just shy of his 97th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Margaret P. D'Agresto (Raia). Loving father of Judy Homer and her husband Roger of Bridgewater and Lewis "Skip" D'Agresto and his wife Marcia of Cape Coral, FL. Dear grandfather of Marie Clark and her husband Thor of CA, Mark Homer and his wife Amy of RI, and Michael Homer and his wife Julie of CA. Also survived by eight adoring great-grandchildren. Louis enjoyed his summer homes in NH and in Cape Cod, and spending time with friends and family. He was known for his sense of humor, philosophical outlook and was appreciative of the kindness of others. Louis is a late U.S. Army WWII veteran. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19 a private burial with military honors will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Louis to a veterans charity of your choice
