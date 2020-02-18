|
|
Madeleine Marie (Burnett) Lynch, 83, a resident of Wareham for 37 years, formerly of Easton, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Tremont Health Care Center in Wareham after a period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Paul F. Lynch for 57 years. Born in Boston, daughter of the late Raymond G. and Clemence (Coste) Burnett, Madeleine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Madeleine worked as a billing clerk for the Robert King Music Publishers of North Easton, MA for over 20 years before her retirement. She grew up in Boston and was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Brighton, MA. Madeleine enjoyed playing cards each week with her husband Paul, his brother Walter and wife, Shirley, and their close friends Anne and John Beaton. The group jokingly referred to themselves as the Fabulous Six. In addition, she loved to read and spend time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She is survived by her children, Paul M. Lynch of Canton and David Lynch and his wife Tracy of Wareham; three grandchildren, Leighana Lynch of Bangor, ME, Sara Fleming of Quincy, MA and Christina Finemore of Boscawen, NH. She was also mother of the late Theresa Annicelli and a sister of the late Lorraine Cussen. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited for a brief gathering on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center Street, North Easton. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy can be made in memory of Theresa Annicelli to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or www.dana-farber.org/gift
Published in Journal News Independent from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020