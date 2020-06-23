Mac was the jolly guy when I was young and the one who would take you for a ride in his big truck around Bridgewater. He was worried Mac when Debbie drove to Boston doctor, so I went along. Then their first son was born and they moved from their little apt in Middleboro. He and Debbie yelled, but always seemed to work it out and laugh with each other. Terri and I ran stuff to his truck. He was jolly visiting Aunt Dottie and Uncle Dick's and always loved a good cars or lawn mower conversation with Uncle Dick. Over the years, he loved a good laugh, joke, and hug when we ran into each other at the coffee shop in our busy work lives. Finally, I saw his world change when he lost our dear cousin, Debbie. I know life is hard and ever-changing, but it was too soon. Hopefully, they are laughing together now.

Rachel Saunders Young

