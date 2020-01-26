Home

Marie E. Sergio

Marie E. Sergio Obituary
Marie E. (Tremblay) Sergio, 73, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home in Bridgewater. She was the wife of Joseph R. Sergio; mother of Andrea Marie Sergio Vieira and her husband Victor; grandmother of Lindsay Marie Vieira and Ryan Joseph Vieira. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rte. 28) West Bridgewater on Thursday at 9 a.m. thence to St. Ann Church, 103 North Main St., West Bridgewater where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 10 a.m.. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Calling hours Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020
