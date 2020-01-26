|
|
Marie E. (Tremblay) Sergio, 73, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home in Bridgewater. She was the wife of Joseph R. Sergio; mother of Andrea Marie Sergio Vieira and her husband Victor; grandmother of Lindsay Marie Vieira and Ryan Joseph Vieira. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rte. 28) West Bridgewater on Thursday at 9 a.m. thence to St. Ann Church, 103 North Main St., West Bridgewater where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 10 a.m.. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Calling hours Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020