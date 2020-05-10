|
Marilyn R. Williams, 94, a longtime resident of Easton, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Wingate at Norton. She was the devoted wife of 70 years to the late Francis W. Williams Jr. Born in Corinna, Maine, a daughter of the late John and Martha Sevey, she was raised and educated in Corinna, Dexter and Ripley, Maine. Marilyn later graduated from Fisher Jr. College in Boston with an Associates Degree as a Medical Secretary. She was employed as a medical secretary for over 20 years for Dr. William's Medical Practice in Brockton. A longtime member of the Easton Republican Town Committee, she was a pole worker for the Town of Easton for several years. She enjoyed traveling and boating with her late husband in their retirement years. They enjoyed visiting many countries around the world. Marilyn was a member of the Walk Over Club and a Life Member of the Eastern Starr. Together they enjoyed spending time with their family and friends. Marilyn is survived by her children, Jayne Lewis of Kissimmee, FL., and Kenneth Williams of Easton; her grandchildren, Laurie Karle and her husband Lawrence of Norwell, and Amy Ellen Williams of Brockton; and three great grandchildren, Madeline, Ryan, and Archie. She was the sister of the late Jean, Helen and Leroy and grandmother of the late Shelley Fergurson. Due to Federal & State Emergency concerning Covid-19, funeral services are private with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in Marilyns memory may be sent to the , 1324 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA. 02301. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from May 10 to May 18, 2020