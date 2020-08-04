Marion Chase

Marion (Marnie) Chase departed this earthly life on July 29, 2020. She was born November 15, 1912 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of William Bruce Murray and Ethel Mason Murray. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ralph Chase; her son, Alan Chase of Hawaii and a brother and his wife, Donald and Natalie Murray of Hendersonville. A member of First Congregational Church in Hendersonville since 1976, Marnie was active for many years in the choir and Heymann Fellowship. She enjoyed hiking with the Carolina Mountain Club and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Marnie loved doing crossword puzzles and cryptoquips each day along with jigsaw puzzles on her iPad. Weekly, she played cribbage and scrabble with her friends at Carolina Village. Marnie was also talented in making many counted cross-stitch projects along with knitting hats for the military. Marnie is survived by two children and their spouses, Philip and Faye Chase of Hawaii and Corinne and Lauren Tozier of Maine; her daughter-in-law, Lee Chase of Hawaii; granddaughters, Lisha Moffat and husband, Gavin, of Hawaii and Sarah Chase of California; great-grandchildren Noah, Maya and Emma of Hawaii; two nephews and their wives, Bruce and Ann Murray and Robert and Eloise Murray and a niece and her husband, Deborah and Kenneth Shipman, all of Hendersonville. A memorial service will be held in the Carolina Village Hall at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carolina Village Endowment Fund, 600 Carolina Village Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792. To offer condolences online, please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com
