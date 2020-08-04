1/
Marion Chase
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion (Marnie) Chase departed this earthly life on July 29, 2020. She was born November 15, 1912 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of William Bruce Murray and Ethel Mason Murray. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ralph Chase; her son, Alan Chase of Hawaii and a brother and his wife, Donald and Natalie Murray of Hendersonville. A member of First Congregational Church in Hendersonville since 1976, Marnie was active for many years in the choir and Heymann Fellowship. She enjoyed hiking with the Carolina Mountain Club and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Marnie loved doing crossword puzzles and cryptoquips each day along with jigsaw puzzles on her iPad. Weekly, she played cribbage and scrabble with her friends at Carolina Village. Marnie was also talented in making many counted cross-stitch projects along with knitting hats for the military. Marnie is survived by two children and their spouses, Philip and Faye Chase of Hawaii and Corinne and Lauren Tozier of Maine; her daughter-in-law, Lee Chase of Hawaii; granddaughters, Lisha Moffat and husband, Gavin, of Hawaii and Sarah Chase of California; great-grandchildren Noah, Maya and Emma of Hawaii; two nephews and their wives, Bruce and Ann Murray and Robert and Eloise Murray and a niece and her husband, Deborah and Kenneth Shipman, all of Hendersonville. A memorial service will be held in the Carolina Village Hall at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carolina Village Endowment Fund, 600 Carolina Village Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28792. To offer condolences online, please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News Independent from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shuler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved