Mark Deveney, age 80, of West Bridgewater, died peacefully on May 3, 2020 at his home following a period of failing health. Mark was the loving husband of Barbara F. (Mehl) Deveney. Born in Boston and raised in Dorchester, Medford and Easton, he was the son of the late Francis X. and Lillian V. (Erickson) Deveney. Mark was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School, class of 1957 and attended Wentworth Institute in Boston. He also served in the National Guard. Mark was the owner of Deveney Construction Company and built many new homes in Brockton and surrounding towns. He was also an inventor of many useful carpentry tools and equipment which he used in his building career. Mark was a devoted son, husband, brother, uncle and friend. In addition to his wife, he leaves a brother Francis X. Deveney and his wife Joan of Sandwich. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Diane and Patricia Deveney. A graveside service will be held in Pine Hill Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marks name to or the . For online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.
Published in Journal News Independent from May 6 to May 13, 2020