Marshall Field M.D.
Marshall "Paul" Field MD, 88, of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of North Easton, Mass., passed on July 10, 2020, after an extended illness. Born in Bridgeport, Conn., Paul attended Tulane University and Boston University prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy to serve in the Korean War. After finishing his undergraduate degree at Boston University, he went on to attend the B.U. School of Medicine. Upon completion, he interned at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Newport, R.I., and also trained at the U.S. Naval School of Underwater Medicine. He then spent 3 years at the Boston Naval Shipyard as head of the underwater decompression unit. He spent time serving in Vietnam aboard the USS Tanner, and in 1968 was awarded the Secretary of the Navy Commendation Medal for his work in Vietnam with psychological warfare teams of the U.S. Army. After completing his service with the U.S. Navy, Paul completed his residency at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton, Mass., where he pursued his interest in obstetrics and gynecology with a focus on infertility. He held a private practice in Brockton, Mass., for 27 years. He was the son of the late Esther Claire Field of Bridgeport, Conn., and was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Suzanne Field. He is survived by his son, Christopher Field of Abington, Mass., his daughter and her husband, Carla and Karl Troupe of West Wareham, Mass. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Felicia Noble of Port Orange, Fla., and Indiana and Arielle Troupe of West Wareham, Mass., and one great-grandchild, Layla Irvin of Port Orange, Fla. Services will be handled by the Olson & Parent Funeral Home and will be private.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 15, 2020
Dr. Field,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USN-especially during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike Casey
