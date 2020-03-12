|
Mary A. (Luddy) Ahern, of East Bridgewater, died peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the age of 85. She was the wife of the late Michael E. Ahern. Mary is survived by her daughter, Michele Ahern, and her grandson, Liam, both residing in East Bridgewater. She is also survived by her several cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was the sister of the late William Luddy and Paul Luddy. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring St., East Bridgewater, on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. For full obituary, online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020