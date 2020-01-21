|
Mary E. (Burns) Fitzgerald of Bridgewater, longtime Verizon employee, age 54, died peacefully in the comfort of her family, on Jan. 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary grew up in Bridgewater and was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raynham High School, Class of 1983. After high school she started a long and successful career with Verizon Telephone Company. As a newbie, she started off as a phone operator and after 33 years retired as a well respected technician manager in the Taunton facility. It was during this career where she met the love of her life John K. Fitzgerald whom she shared a passion for camping and music. The two married on Jan. 28 , 2018, and shared a home in Bridgewater, where friends and family often visited. Mary was happiest when she was at Ellis Haven Campground in Plymouth, enjoying a beverage around a fire while listening to Tom Petty, Dave Matthews, or her ultimate favorite Bob Dylan. She was a sturdy, loving, kind, and optimistic person who despite her many ailments associated with cancer she never once complained which was a testament to her life in general. Mary was the loving daughter of Alice M. Burns of Bridgewater and the late Joseph A. Burns, loving wife of John K. Fitzgerald of Bridgewater, devoted mother of Thomas O'Day IV of RI and "Nana" of Thomas O'Day V. Fun and loving sister of Michael A. Gardner of ME, George W. Gardner of Quincy, William B. Burns of Bridgewater, Kathleen M. Burns of Mansfield, Jennifer A. Burns of Bridgewater, and John A. Burns of Easton. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. All are cordially invited to a funeral home service on Friday, January 24 at 11 a.m. at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St. Bridgewater. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marys name may be sent to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110 New York, NY 10122. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020