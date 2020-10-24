Mary Jo (Bradbury) Hinchliffe, age 57, of Middleborough, formerly of Stoughton, died suddenly on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her home. She was born in Boston and grew up in Stoughton. Mary Jo attended and graduated from Stoughton Public Schools. For over 20 years, she worked at Dun & Bradstreet in Concord as a Technical Support Representative with computer software. Mary Jo liked to travel, enjoyed the beach and loved spending time with her family. She was loved and will be missed. Mary Jo was the beloved wife of Tony Hinchliffe for 33 years; loving mother of Kayla Oliveira & her wife Melany Oliveira of Taunton and Brian Hinchliffe & his wife Kelsey Hinchliffe of Berkley; dear daughter of Richard Bradbury of Walpole & the late Mary (Caldwell); devoted sister of Debbie Dinunno, Julie Caulfield of Bridgewater, Jean Melvin of Bridgewater, Richard Bradbury of Middleborough and Danny Bradbury of Malden. She is also survived by many dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 PM. All are welcome to gather at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:00 AM, followed by her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at Saints Martha & Mary Church, 354 Bedford Street, Lakeville, at 10:00 AM. Registration is REQUIRED for church, please use this link to register: https:// cranberrycatholic.weshare online.org/funeralfor
MaryJoHinchliffe10272020 or call the church at 508 947-2107. Interment will follow at the Central Cemetery, Centre Street, Middleborough. Due to the pandemic, a facial mask and social distance rules must be followed at all times. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Jo's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com
. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947~3600