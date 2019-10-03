|
|
Mary P. "Pauline" Brunelle of Raynham died October 2, 2019, in the Life Care Center of West Bridgewater, at the age of 94. Pauline was born in Jamaica Plain, daughter of the late Ann (Archibald) and Paul Boselli. She was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain and graduated from Boston High School of Practical Arts. Pauline worked at the front desk for over 30 years for Bradlees Department Stores. Wife of the late William F. Brunelle, she was the mother of Donna Auger and husband Paul of Bridgewater, Dianne Young and husband Dana of Raynham and Debra Lapworth and husband Clarence "Kip" of Raynham and the late Denise Brunelle; sister of the late Robert Boselli; grandmother of Brian Auger, Tracy Turner, Jaime Lomba, Keith Ledin, Jill Casey, Eric Lapworth and CJ Lapworth. Pauline is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. She was the cousin of Mildred Greene of Foxboro. Visiting hours will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Saturday, October 5, from 2-4 p.m. A private burial will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Memorial donations in honor of Pauline may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019