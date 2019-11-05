|
|
Matthew C. Borah MANSFIELD Matthew C. Borah, age 27, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly from a stoke on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home. Born in Providence, Rhode Island on May 10, 1992, he was the loving son of Joshua D. Borah and Karen A.Castonguay of Mansfield. Matthew grew up in Mansfield and was a 2011 graduate of Mansfield High School. He then furthered his studies, graduating from Dean College in Franklin and Rhode Island College, where he received his bachelors degree in Technical Theatre. Matthew was employed as a freelance lighting technician by Frost Lighting and other production companies in the Boston area. He did theatre lighting design for Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and The Island Moving dance company in Newport, Rhode Island. He loved spending time with family and friends; skiing at Waterville Valley; relaxing at his favorite place - the family cottage on the Westport River; and studying Karate at the Lotus Studio in Plainville under Sensei Michael Killian where he obtained the level of Sensei. In addition to his parents, he leaves his aunts and uncles, Michele Castonguay and her husband David Silvia, and Henry and Colleen Castonguay; his cousins Lily and Jamie Harwood and their children Elsa and Annabelle; and cousins Kate Richards and Jack Ryan Harvey, and Corey and Kerrie Silvia. He was cousin to the late Nicholas Castonguay. Matthew was dearly loved by many special friends and co-workers including Kyle Frisolone and Sensei Michael Killian. A memorial gathering for Matthew was held on Sat- urday, Oct. 26. The family may be contacted at: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lotus Self Defense Studio Matthew Borah Memorial Scholarship Fund at 560 Kelly Boulevard, North Attleboro, MA 02760. |
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019