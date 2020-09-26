Maura J. (Kelleher) Kane, age 93, of N. Easton, formerly of Brockton, died March 25, 2020, at South Eastern Rehabilitation. She was the devoted wife of Robert A. Kane for 35 years. Maura was born in County Wexford, Ireland, a daughter of the late John and Marion (McTague) Kelleher. After marrying her husband in 1967, Maura came to Brockton to make her home. Each summer she made her annual trip back to Ireland to spend time with her family. For ten years, Maura worked in the business office of Massasoit Community College. She had been a member of the Twentieth Century Catholic Club and the Toastmasters International. Maura will be remembered as being consistently pleasant and kind and impeccably dressed. She was a faith filled woman who was a wonderful grandmother. Maura was the mother of Sean Kane and his wife Jeanine of North Easton, with whom she made her home, and grandmother of Brigid, Fiona and Liam Kane. She was the sister of Elah Kelleher and Desmond Kelleher both of Maynooth, Ireland and the late Astrid, Liam and Sean Kelleher. A private funeral service will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
