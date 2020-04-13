|
Michael Nuovo, of East Bridgewater, passed away after a brief illness on April 11, 2020 at the age of 89, at West Acres Nursing Home in Brockton. He was the proud son of Italian immigrants, Francesco Nuovo and Fedela (Mosca). Michael was born and raised in Brockton where he attended Brockton schools. Michael was the loving husband of the late Eleanor (Ellie) T. Nuovo (Feeney), who cared deeply about his family. He was a genuinely kind person with a wonderful sense of humor. Michael was an active man who loved nature. He and Ellie enjoyed many years of trailer camping and outdoor activities such as cross-country skiing and hiking, and many getaways to Cape Cod and New Hampshire. He was a communicant of Saint John the Evangelist Church in East Bridgewater. In 1995, Michael retired from the Foxboro Co. in East Bridgewater, after working there for 25 years as a machine operator. Michael is survived by his daughter, Marjorie D. Brooks of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; his two granddaughters, Abbey Botelho and her husband, Paul, of Seekonk, and Amy Sousa and her husband, Alvaro, of Riverside, Rhode Island; his four great-grandchildren, Jacob and Isabella Sousa, and Brooke and Madison Botelho. He is also survived by his sister, Lucille Hopkins of Brockton and step-sister, Lorraine Long and her husband, Paul, of Holbrook. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Nuovo, and his wife, Cesira, his niece, Fedela Nuovo and nephew, Joseph Nuovo, Jr. Due to COVID-19, all services will be held privately. Michael will be buried alongside his beloved wife at the Central Cemetery in East Bridgewater. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or via their website: https://www.kidneyfund.org/. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020