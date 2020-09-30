1/1
Michael P. Walsh
Michael P. Walsh, a lifelong East Bridgewater resident, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the age of 31, in a tragic hiking accident. Mike, a son, brother, cousin, boyfriend and nephew, always lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed bringing a smile and laugh to anyone's face, family and strangers included. He is survived by his father, Jeff Walsh, mother, Lois Walsh, sister, Rachael Walsh, and his ever-loving girlfriend, Shannen Kearns. Mike graduated from East Bridgewater High School in 2007. He continued to work on his craft of Stand-Up Comedy. Often you could find him at an open mic night or rehearsing a new rap verse with his friends. Through middle school, Mike dabbled in playing the trumpet in band. Over the recent year he had another spark of musical interest. Not only did he buy himself a guitar and start lessons, but he quickly added drums to the mix. He was always a "One Man Talent Machine" and you could see this was happening again with slowly adding each instrument needed for a band. Mike had a very truthful and passionate spirit. When he walked into a room you would know it. He loved his family and his girlfriend very deeply. For those of you who knew Mike personally you knew you could always count on him to be there when you needed. A funeral service will be held at the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason in East Bridgewater on Friday, October 2, at 11 a.m. This will be a small service of close family. A private burial will take place after the service. If any additional friends would like to pay their respects, they are welcome to the family home Friday, October 2, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason

Published in Journal-News Independent from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
the family home
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Funeral services provided by
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
35 Spring Street
East Bridgewater, MA 02333
(508) 378-4826
