Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gento
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. Gento

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael T. Gento Obituary
Michael T. Gento, of East Bridgewater, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019, lovingly surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Angela ( Hull) Gento; four children, Kylara Klym of Portland, Ore., Shawn Ellis of Raynham, Alex Hull-Gento of East Bridgewater, and Cassandra Gento of East Bridgewater; and three grandchildren, Maxwell, Lillian, and Leopold of Portland, Ore. He is also survived by his mother, Charlene Ellis of Plymouth; and father, John Gento of Attleboro. He was also the stepson of the late Wallace Ellis. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Michelle Besarick and Bill Holbrook of Rockland; and several step-siblings. Michael was a dedicated employee for A&A Metro Transportation for over 10 years, where he was loved by his coworkers and clients alike. He was a friend to all who met him and enjoyed making others laugh. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, collecting memorabilia, and watching the Patriots games. Relatives and friends invited to visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Monday, Sept. 16, 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for his wife and children through the funeral home online obituary. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now