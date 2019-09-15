|
|
Michael T. Gento, of East Bridgewater, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019, lovingly surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Angela ( Hull) Gento; four children, Kylara Klym of Portland, Ore., Shawn Ellis of Raynham, Alex Hull-Gento of East Bridgewater, and Cassandra Gento of East Bridgewater; and three grandchildren, Maxwell, Lillian, and Leopold of Portland, Ore. He is also survived by his mother, Charlene Ellis of Plymouth; and father, John Gento of Attleboro. He was also the stepson of the late Wallace Ellis. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Michelle Besarick and Bill Holbrook of Rockland; and several step-siblings. Michael was a dedicated employee for A&A Metro Transportation for over 10 years, where he was loved by his coworkers and clients alike. He was a friend to all who met him and enjoyed making others laugh. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, collecting memorabilia, and watching the Patriots games. Relatives and friends invited to visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Monday, Sept. 16, 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for his wife and children through the funeral home online obituary. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019