Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Mildred A. Merolli


1936 - 2020
Mildred A. (Carpenter) Merolli of Raynham, formerly of East Bridgewater, age 83, passed away in the Oak Hill Health Care Center in Middleboro on February 17, 2020. Mildred was born in East Bridgewater, daughter of the late Bernice (Thrasher) and Charles B. Carpenter. Mildred was the office manager for Thompson Marine for many years and also worked for the True Value Hardware Store in Bridgewater. Wife of the late Gregory Merolli, she was the mother of Theresa J. Kenn of Raynham and Gregory C. Merolli of East Bridgewater; sister of Richard Carpenter Bridgewater. Mildred is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will begin Friday, February 21, at 11 a.m. in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, and conclude with a service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, East Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020
