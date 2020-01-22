|
Mildred (Stephens) Carlson, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born on September 27, 1922 in Framingham, Mass. and grew up in Ashland, Mass. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Ella Stephens. Mildred was married to the late Raymond W.L. Carlson. She was predeceased by her daughter Cheryl Marie Carlson. In addition to her parents, husband, and daughter she is predeceased by her sisters Ada Stephens and Virginia Stadelmann; and her brother Arthur Stephens. She is survived by her son Thomas A. Carson and his wife Che of Cypress,Texas; her daughter Leslee A. (Carlson) Buckley and her husband Robert Buckley of North Easton. Mildred was also the cherished grandmother to her six grandchildren; Adam, Jared, and Connor Buckley of Easton, Christopher Carlson and wife Jessica of Milton, Ga.; Nicholas Carlson and wife Heather of Little Elm, Texas; Brittany (Carlson) Majewski and husband Matthew of Nashville, Tenn. She is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mildred graduated from Boston University and later went on to become a teacher. Years later, she became an administrative assistant at Stonehill College. She was an active member of the Covenant Congregational Church and Friendship Club of Easton. Mildred most enjoyed spending time with her family especially her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her many dear friends. Visiting hours will be held in the Covenant Congregational Church, 204 Center St., North Easton, MA on Friday January 24, from 4 - 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the church on Saturday, January 25, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at South Easton Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Covenant Congregational Church Memorial Fund in Mildred's name. For directions or to leave an online condolence, viisit www.southeastfuneralhome.com. Arrangements provided by Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., North Easton, MA.
Published in Journal News Independent from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020