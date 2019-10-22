|
|
Miriam Elizabeth Jackson (nee Whitney), age 89, of North Easton, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Miriam was the wife of the late Kenneth R. Jackson. She is survived by her children, Sarah Keough and husband Mark of North Easton, Rachel Jackson of Wilton, Maine, and Richard Jackson of North Easton. She was predeceased by her children Martha Jackson and James Jackson. Miriam leaves her three grandsons, Patrick Keough of Philadelphia, Caleb Hodson of Wilton, Maine and Jackson Hupper of Chelmsford. She leaves her three sisters, Corliss Thompson of Worcester, Janet Wass of Duxbury and Doris Sargent of North Easton. Her brother John Whitney predeceased her. She also leaves many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was born in Boston, July 13, 1930, to the late Kathryn F. (Larsen) and John B. Whitney. Miriam grew up in Avon before moving to North Easton, where she continued to reside for the last sixty years. Miriam graduated from Avon High School and then went to work for the Girl Scouts of America, which was fitting since she was a scout for many years. When she became a mother, she focused her time and talents on loving her children and nurturing them to be kind, loving, and happy adults. She was an active parent and worked in her childrens classrooms, volunteered at the NRT, went on fieldtrips and helped with girl scouts. Miriam was welcoming and generous and she and her husband Ken welcomed many people into their home and always made them feel like family. Miriam was a talented cook. In 1976 she worked as a cook at the Village Rest Home in North Easton until she retired. Besides cooking, she enjoyed singing, gardening, crocheting, reading and crafting. She was involved in many ministries at her church, Holy Trinity Lutheran in Easton and she loved her church family. Miriam was an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan. She was a regular participant at the daily lunch at Parker Terrace and she loved her "lunchtime" family as well. Miriam also enjoyed camping at Camp Calumet in West Ossippi New Hampshire and spending time in Maine with her children. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 125 Lincoln Street, North Easton. A funeral Liturgy will be held at 6 p.m. in the church, with fellowship following the service. Interment will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 9:30 a.m. at South Easton Cemetery, 473 Washington Street, South Easton. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral arrangements are provided by the Southeast Funeral and Cremation Services, North Easton. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit southeastfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Miriam's name, to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 125 Lincoln St., North Easton, MA 02356.
Published in Journal News Independent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019