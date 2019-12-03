|
Moira A. (Dowling) O'Brien, age 54, of Bridgewater, died peacefully on November 27, 2019, while surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer. Moira grew up in Readville and was the loving daughter of the late Francis J. Dowling and Eleanor J. (Noonan) Dowling of Readville. She was the loving wife of Kevin F. O'Brien of Bridgewater; and devoted mother her twin sons, Patrick and Brendan O'Brien; loving sister of John "Jack" J. Dowling and his wife Roberta of Bridgewater; James F. and his wife Catherine of Franklin, Anthony G. Dowling and his wife Janet of Readville. Moira is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Moira was a proud graduate of St. Clare High School, Class of 1983, Boston Business School, Class of 1985 and received her undergraduate degree from Bridgewater State University in 2012. Moira and Kevin married on Sept. 20, 1992 and after living briefly in Dedham, moved to Bridgewater where they raised their twin boys. She was a dedicated and loving homemaker, and active in many local organizations. Moira was devoted to Kevin and her boys, Patrick and Brendan. She loved the beach, particularly in Hull and loved to travel, cook and spend time with her family, including her dog Rowland. Moira worked for many years for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the Office of Administration and Finance until 2001. She also worked for Bridgewater State University for the last 12 years, previously with the Department of Criminal Justice and most recently for the BSU Office of the Provost as a Governance Coordinator. She touched many lives throughout her BSU career with her dedication, kindness and generous spirit. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5, in St. Ann's Church, 660 N. Main St. Raynham, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org Please direct any donations to the Gastrointestinal/Colon Cancer area. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019