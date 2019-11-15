|
Naomi E. (Estey) Burgess, of East Bridgewater, passed away unexpectedly after a period of failing health October 30, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of the late Arthur M. Burgess and loving mother of Dale A. Burgess of Berkeley, Darryl M. Burgess and his wife Leslie of N.C., and Stephen J. Burgess and his fianc Lisa of Easton. Sister of Jim, Linda, Martha, Julie and Patricia. Dear grandmother of Lindsey Brown, Stephen J. Burgess, Jr., Lucas J. Burgess, Jacob J. Burgess, Jayden J. Burgess, and Trinity M. Burgess. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Naomi was born in Hollywood, Fla. and has lived in East Bridgewater for the past 47 years. She enjoyed the outdoors, bird watching, Bengal Tigers, and journal writing. She was a member of Jehovah Witness who was deeply devoted to her faith. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service at 7 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 444 Plain St., Brockton, MA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the, Susan G. Komen New England atwww.komennewengland.org. To leave a sympathy message visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Cartwight Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook MA 02343.
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019