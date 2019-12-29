|
Natalie A. (Medeiros) Caswell, 90, wife of Alvan W. Caswell of 72 years, died at Morton Hospital on Christmas Day after a period of failing health. Born in Taunton, Mass.., a daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Medeiros), she moved to Easton where she lived for over 70 years. Over her lifetime she worked at various jobs, the last as secretary at Steadfast Rubber Company in North Easton. She was a communicant of the Holy Cross Church and a member of the Womens Club where she was known for her knitting skills. Over the years she enjoyed being outside in her gardens, spending time in Hiram, Maine and gathering with family and friends. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by two sons, Keith of Metter, Ga. and Neil of Canton, Mass.. and a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Anthony Povoas both of Sandwich. Natalie was predeceased by her son, David Caswell and her brother, Conrad Medeiros. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. Funeral services are private. Donations in Natalie's memory may be sent to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 309, Orlando, FL. 32835 For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
