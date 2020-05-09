|
Natalie J. (Gebhard) King, age 82 years, of Raynham, formerly of West Bridgewater, died April 30, 2020, at Morton Hospital in Taunton after a short illness from Covid-19. She was the devoted wife of the late Thomas H King, who was the love of her life. Natalie lived with her husband in West Bridgewater for over 25 years and spent the last 14 years as a resident at Life Care Center of Raynham where she received wonderful care. Natalie was an avid reader and especially loved reading Westerns. Her other enjoyment in life was the Christmas season; she loved the decorations. Her biggest enjoyment was being a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Natalie was the loving mother of Gregory J. Benefit and his wife Nancy (Sullivan) Benefit of Plymouth, Dr. Brenda R. Benefit and her husband Dr. Monte Mc Crossin of Durham, N.C., and the late Richard J. Benefit. Natalie also had two step children, Thomas J King and his wife Pamela A. of Middleboro and Michael J. King and his wife Pamela J. of Dudley. The grandmother of Eric Benefit, Paul Benefit, Andrew Benefit, Nicole Benefit, Erin Benefit and Fiona (McCrossin) Kelley, Natalie was step grandmother of Paul King, Jennifer (King) Hopkins, Kristy (King) Arel, and Danielle (King) Fox. Natalie had 20 great-grandchildren, whom she absolutely loved. She was the sister of the late Brenda E. Silverstein. A private family service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
