Natalie Marie Murphy, June 13, 1943 - August 11, 2020 Natalie Murphy, 77, a longtime resident of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at Brigham and Womans Hospital in Boston on August 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert Murphy. Natalie is survived by her mother Natalie M Lutkus and the late Bernard Lutkus. Daughter Kristin Buker and her husband Daniel, and her son Robert Murphy and his wife Lucy all of Rockland, as well as her much loved and cherished granddaughters Rachel and Lauren Buker and Olivia and Elizabeth Murphy. She was the sister of Mary Bouchard and sister in law to the late Raymond Bouchard of Palm City Florida. Aunt to Michael and Brian Bouchard, and Kimberly Slavens. Visiting hours are on Monday August 17th from 4-8 pm. Alfred D Thomas Funeral Home in Milton. Interment will be scheduled for a later date with the immediate family at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne In lieu of flowers, donations in Natalie's memory may be made to the research of pancreatic cancer at https://giving.mskcc.org/pancreatic-cancer
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York
