Olive Ruth (Stuart) Benton, 92, of Dartmouth, MA, formerly of Brewer and Bangor, Maine, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019. Born in Etna, Maine, the daughter of the late Raymond and Vinnie (Ireland) Stuart, she attended Etna schools and graduated from Newport High School in 1946. Olive went to work as a waitress in several restaurants in Newport and later worked for Emples Knitting Mill (sweater factory) for 30 years taking time out to join the Army in 1952-1954 as a clerk typist. After basic training, she went to clerk typist school and went to Japan as a Corporal and handled classified information during the Korean War. She played on a winning Army softball team. After her discharge, she returned to Emples, retiring in the 1970s. She loved to bowl at Bangor Brewer Lanes from the time it opened in 1964 until 2014. She won many state awards in bowling. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, doing crafts and cooking, especially making apple pies. Olive was a member of Burton-Goode-Sargent Chapter of the Korean War Veterans, serving as secretary for a period of time. She helped to raised money for the upkeep of the Maine Korean War Memorial. She was a charter member of the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation, attending the Memorial dedication in Washington DC with her son in 1997. She also volunteered for Maine Special Olympics into her 80s and served meals to senior citizens through Meals for Me. Olive was predeceased by her brother Alfred and sisters Beverly, Vivian and Rae. She is survived by her son John (Sandy McKay) Benton and grandsons Robert and Patrick, son Stuart (Maureen Ward) Benton and granddaughters Delaney and Regan, granddaughter Misty Russell and her sons Austin and Dawson and grandson Jonathan (wife Kelly) Russell and his sons Cody and Braeden. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Olive also leaves Geneva Mitchell McRae, her friend since childhood, and her very special niece Sue (Paul) Westerh. Her Memorial Service will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford, with visitation prior from 8:30-9:30 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, Olive requested that donations be made to Burton-Goode-Sargeant Korean War Veterans Association, c/o Edward Davis, P.O. Box 50, East Orland, ME 04431. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from July 16 to July 23, 2019