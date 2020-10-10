1/1
Patricia J. Hopkins
Patricia J. (Foster) Hopkins, 81, of Easton, formerly of Brockton and Wareham, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 7, 2020. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Godsoe) Foster. Patricia began her working career at King Leather and worked as a CNA at Holbrook Manor, at the Shaw's lunch counter, and was a bus monitor for students with special needs. She also owned KP Catering for many years. Patricia enjoyed shopping and knitting. Dedicated to her family, she had a great love for everyone that she met, and her bright light will continue to shine on through them with all the beautiful memories made. Patricia was the wife of the late William E. "Hoppy" Hopkins Sr.; loving mother of William E. Hopkins Jr. and his wife Nadine of Stoughton, Kimberly Susi and her late husband Michael of Wareham, and Denise Carter and her husband Ron of Easton; dear grandmother of Nicole, Meredith and Stephanie Hopkins, Tayla and Nick Carter, and Michael and Jodi Susi; great-grandmother of 5 boys; sister of the late Barbara Dishian, and Arnold, Geraldine, Myra, William, Kenneth, and Elmer Foster; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Monday, Oct. 12, from 4-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Southcoast VNA, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

Published in Journal-News Independent from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
