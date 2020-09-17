Patrick J. Cady of Raynham passed away suddenly September 13, 2020, in Morton Hospital in Taunton, after being stricken ill at home. Beloved husband of Ann Marie Cady (Burke) of Raynham. Father of James P. Cady of Raynham, Thomas E. Cady and his wife Vickie of Raynham, Daniel J. Cady and his wife Sara of Colorado and Patricia A. Cady of Raynham. Brother of Michael Lonergan, John Lonergan and the late James Lonergan. Brother-in-law of Irene Lonergan. Grandfather of Matthew, Nathaniel, Sean, Kelsie and Keira. Pat was born in Boston, son of the late Mary M. (Donnelly) and Patrick J. Cady, and was raised and educated in Quincy graduating from North Quincy High School, class of 1965. Mr. Cady had been living in Raynham since 1976 when he moved from Middleboro. Pat worked at Polaroid for 40 years in manufacturing as a chemical processor. He finished his career at Waters Corporation in Taunton before retiring in 2012. Pat's most beloved treasure was his family. He was married to Ann Marie for 51 years and he lived to spend time with his children and grandchildren. But for Pat, his family was widespread, from the kids he coached, to his cousins and friends in town and his golf buddies, extending to most everyone he met. People adored Pat, for he was generous with his time and his kindness knew no bounds. Pat shared his love for his "extended" family, telling stories about everyone he met to anyone who would lend an ear. Even in retirement, Pat had a restless energy and remained active playing golf, volunteering at his church and helping friends and family in need. He looked forward every winter to his time in Bradenton, Fla., where he could socialize on the golf course and spend time at the pool. As an avid reader, he always had the latest bestseller on him and a stash of cookies nearby to satisfy his insatiable sweet tooth. As a eucharist minister at St. Anns Church in Raynham and a Knights of Columbus member, his dedication to his church and his community never wavered. In lieu of flowers, in memory of his granddaughters, please consider giving to the Stroke and Cerebrovascular Center at Boston Children's Hospital, in memory of Patrick Cady. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow
. Or mail checks, payable to Boston Children's Hospital, to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include Patrick Cady in the memo line. Visiting hours with Covid-19 restrictions in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring Street, East Bridgewater, Friday, September 18, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held in Saint Ann's Church, Raynham, Saturday, September 19, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral Mass in Pleasant Street Cemetery, Raynham. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com
